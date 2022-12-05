Bradley hosts Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Braves (6-3, 2-0 MVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-2) Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts the Bradley Braves after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 78-72 win against the Troy Trojans. The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC scoring 78.3 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Braves are 1-1 on the road. Bradley scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 33.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Lamar Wright is averaging 10.8 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

Rienk Mast is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 13.1 points for Bradley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

