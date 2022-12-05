Bradley hosts Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville

Bradley Braves (6-3, 2-0 MVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-2)
The Braves are 1-1 on the road. Bradley scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 33.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Lamar Wright is averaging 10.8 points for SIU-Edwardsville.
Rienk Mast is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 13.1 points for Bradley.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.