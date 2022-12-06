Bradley leads No. 22 San Diego St over Troy 60-55

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — Matt Bradley scored 19 points and No. 22 San Diego State beat Troy 60-55 on Monday night. Darrion Trammell made a layup in traffic, converted two free throws and forced a key steal in the final three minutes to seal the win for the Aztecs (7-2).

Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points for the Trojans (6-4).

Both teams had been averaging about 80 points per game. Troy relied on a pesky defense to limit the Aztecs to 4-for-22 shooting on 3-pointers.

Troy played without guard Duke Miles and forward Nate Tshimanga, who were both in concussion protocol. Additionally, forward Lydell Geffrard left the game with an apparent right knee injury after playing only two minutes in the first half.

Troy: Going into the game, Troy ranked 15th in the country in steals with 10.2 per game. The Trojans had seven steals against the Aztecs.

San Diego State: This was the second all-time matchup between the schools. The Trojans defeated the Aztecs 93-84 on Nov. 30, 2003 at Viejas Arena.

Troy hosts Tennessee Tech on Saturday. The Golden Eagles (3-6) have lost three straight games, including a 80-66 defeat at Butler on Saturday.

San Diego State travels to play at St. Mary’s (6-3) on Saturday. The Gaels have a three-game losing streak after starting 6-0, including a 75-65 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 23.

