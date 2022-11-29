Bradley leads No. 24 San Diego State against UC Irvine after 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -11.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Matt Bradley scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Aztecs are 2-0 on their home court. San Diego State is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Anteaters are 1-1 on the road. UC Irvine scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 24.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for San Diego State.

DJ Davis is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.4 points for UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

