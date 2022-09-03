Bradley leads South Alabama to 48-7 rout of Nicholls

MOBILE, Ala. — Carter Bradley threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in his South Alabama debut and the Jaguars routed FCS Nicholls 48-7 in a season-opener on Saturday night.
South Alabama, a top-40 defense a year ago, held Nichols to 165 total yards and less than 20 yards in the fourth quarter. Nichols had the No. 4 offense in FCS last season.
Kohen Granier was 15-of-27 passing for 106 yards with an interception for Nicholls.
Leading 10-0 in the second quarter, the Jaguars blew the game open with a couple of quick drives. First, USA went 83 yards in four plays, thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Bradley to Wayne. Later in the quarter after the Jaguar defense came up with a 15-yard tackle-for-loss on fourth down, Bradley’s 4-yard touchdown run on first down made it 24-0.
In the third quarter, the Bradley-to-Wayne connection struck again, for a 37-yard touchdown.
—-
