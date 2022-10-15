Bradley, Lee lead South Alabama over ULM 41-34

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOBILE, Ala. — Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes, Marco Lee ran for two scores and South Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 41-34 on Saturday night. Bradley was 25-of-35 passing for 420 yards. Lee carried the ball 15 times for 93 yards rushing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trailing 20-17 at the break, Bradley threw 20- and 24-yard touchdown passes within the first five minutes of the third quarter. Lee’s 5-yard touchdown run to open the fourth stretched the South Alabama (5-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) lead to 41-20.

UL Monroe capped the scoring with five minutes left before Bradley led a 10-play, 75-yard drive to end it.

Devin Voisin had 141 yards receiving on seven catches for the Jaguars. Caullin Lacy hauled in 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown catch. Jalen Wayne made five catches for 127 yards with two scores.

Chandler Rogers completed 20 of 27 passes for 371 yards and threw four touchdown passes for UL Monroe (2-5, 1-3). Tyrone Howell had nine receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

Rogers tossed two TD passes inside the final 10 minutes that included an 83-yarder to Howell.

