Bradley (15-12, 7-7) vs. Drake (20-7, 9-5)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley looks for its fifth straight conference win against Drake. Bradley’s last MVC loss came against the Southern Illinois Salukis 72-68 on Feb. 2. Drake is coming off an 84-79 home win against Valparaiso in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nick McGlynn is putting up 15.4 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Complementing McGlynn is D.J. Wilkins, who is maintaining an average of 11.3 points per game. The Braves are led by Darrell Brown, who is averaging 15.2 points.

DOMINANT DARRELL: Brown has connected on 46.8 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Bradley has won its last three road games, scoring 75 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Braves have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Drake has 45 assists on 85 field goals (52.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Bradley has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 76.4 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 79.7 points per game over their last three games.

