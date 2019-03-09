Bradley (18-14, 10-9) vs. Loyola of Chicago (20-12, 13-6)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Semifinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Saturday, 3:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the MVC championship game is ready to be punched as Bradley and Loyola of Chicago are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on March 2, when the Ramblers shot 58.7 percent from the field while limiting Bradley to just 44.2 percent en route to the 81-68 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Braves have been led by Darrell Brown and Elijah Childs. Brown is averaging 15.2 points while Childs is putting up 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Ramblers have been led by Cameron Krutwig and Marques Townes. Krutwig has averaged 15 points and 7.3 rebounds while Townes has put up 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Krutwig has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. Krutwig has accounted for 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Braves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ramblers. Loyola of Chicago has an assist on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) over its past three outings while Bradley has assists on 44 of 67 field goals (65.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers sixth among Division I teams. The Bradley offense has averaged 67.3 points through 32 games (ranked 277th, nationally).

