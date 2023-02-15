Bradley plays Missouri State, looks for 4th straight home win

Missouri State Bears (14-12, 10-6 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-8, 12-4 MVC)
The Bears are 10-6 against conference opponents. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 11.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Bradley.
Donovan Clay is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.
Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.