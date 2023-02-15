Bradley plays Missouri State, looks for 4th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri State Bears (14-12, 10-6 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-8, 12-4 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -9; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Missouri State trying to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Braves have gone 13-1 in home games. Bradley ranks second in the MVC shooting 37.5% from downtown, led by Sam Hennessy shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bears are 10-6 against conference opponents. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 11.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Donovan Clay is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

