Bradley puts home win streak on the line against Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (4-13, 0-6 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-6, 4-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -20; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Evansville looking to continue its nine-game home winning streak. The Braves have gone 9-0 in home games. Bradley scores 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 0-6 in conference matchups. Evansville averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Braves and Purple Aces meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 10.7 points for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Kenny Strawbridge is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

