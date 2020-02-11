SUPER SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Braves points this season, although that number has slipped to 23 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Sycamores have given up just 62.4 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Tyreke Key has connected on 40 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 64: Bradley is 0-7 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Indiana State is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points. The Sycamores have allowed 58 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Braves are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 6-9 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Sycamores are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 9-9 when falling short of that total.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39 percent, the 24th-lowest mark in Division I. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 44.5 percent through 23 games (ranking the Sycamores 257th).

