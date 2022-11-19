Bradley, South Alabama beat Southern Miss 27-20

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Carter Bradley threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and South Alabama beat Southern Miss 27-20 Saturday night for the Jaguars’ fourth consecutive win and seventh in the last eight games.
Frank Gore Jr. scored on a 7-yard run to give Southern Miss (5-6, 3-4) a 7-3 lead in the first quarter and his 29-yard TD pass to Jason Brownlee late in the third quarter put the Golden Eagles in front, 17-13.
Devin Voisin caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Bradley with 11:31 to play and Caullin Lacy’s TD reception with 1:53 to go gave South Alabama a 27-17 lead.
Gore finished with 20 carries for 66 yards. The sophomore and son of Frank Gore — who ran for 16,000 career yards, third most in NFL history — has three touchdown passes this season and seven career.