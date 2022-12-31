Bradley takes home win streak into matchup with UIC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UIC Flames (9-5, 1-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (9-5, 2-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -13.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts UIC trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak. The Braves have gone 7-0 at home. Bradley is the MVC leader with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 8.0.

The Flames have gone 1-2 against MVC opponents. UIC is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mast is averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Jace Carter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is averaging 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

