Bradley helped preserve the win with six-made foul shots in the last 28 seconds to send Cal to 2-1.
Cal went on an 18-2 run in a nine-minute span for a 21-6 lead before Nicholls (2-2) responded with a 16-2 run to draw within 23-18 at intermission. Out of the break, Najee Garvin made a layup, Gordon buried a 3-pointer and the Colonels tied it at 23.
Bradley countered with a 3 with 17:18 left and the Bears led the rest of the way.
Garvin led the Colonels with 15 points and Gordon scored 12.
It was just the second meeting between the two teams. The first game occurred 13 years ago during the 2007-08 season. Cal won that meeting, 74-62.
