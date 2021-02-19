WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-12 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 69.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Brown and Gold have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Valparaiso has 35 assists on 72 field goals (48.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Bradley has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second in the MVC with an average of 68.9 possessions per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.