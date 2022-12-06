Bradley visits SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Braves (6-3, 2-0 MVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-2) Edwardsville, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -5.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays the Bradley Braves after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 78-72 win over the Troy Trojans. The Cougars are 3-0 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Deejuan Pruitt leads the Cougars with 6.7 boards.

The Braves are 1-1 in road games. Bradley is 6-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.6% for SIU-Edwardsville.

Rienk Mast is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks for Bradley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

