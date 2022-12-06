Bradley visits SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor's 21-point showing

Bradley Braves (6-3, 2-0 MVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-2)
The Braves are 1-1 in road games. Bradley is 6-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.6% for SIU-Edwardsville.
Rienk Mast is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks for Bradley.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.