Bradley visits UIC for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Braves (14-8, 7-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-13, 1-10 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -9; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays Bradley in a matchup of MVC teams. The Flames are 5-5 in home games. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC with 12.6 assists per game led by Trevante Anderson averaging 3.4.

The Braves are 7-4 in conference games. Bradley is third in the MVC shooting 35.5% from deep. Zek Montgomery paces the Braves shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UIC.

Rienk Mast is scoring 13.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article