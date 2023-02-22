Bradley visits Valparaiso following Krikke's 34-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Braves (21-8, 14-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-18, 5-13 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -8.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the Bradley Braves after Ben Krikke scored 34 points in Valparaiso’s 74-73 loss to the UIC Flames. The Beacons have gone 8-6 at home. Valparaiso ranks third in the MVC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Quinton Green averaging 4.0.

The Braves are 14-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Edwards is averaging 7.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beacons. Krikke is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Duke Deen averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Rienk Mast is shooting 50.7% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

