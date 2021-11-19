Brakefield sank 3 of 4 from 3-point range while the rest of the Rebels made just 1 of 9. Tye Fagan came off the bench to score 11, adding six rebounds and six assists.
Darius Burford led the Phoenix with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Ervin finished with 13 points. Jerald Gillens-Butler scored 12 off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting. Elon shot just 34.6% from the floor. Burford hit 2 of 3 shots from distance, while the rest of the Phoenix made just 1 of 14.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25