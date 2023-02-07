Brakefield scores 24, leads Ole Miss over Georgia 78-74

ATHENS, Ga. — Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 24 points, Myles Burns added 20 and Mississippi beat Georgia 78-74 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Brakefield was 11 of 15 from the floor and had two of the Rebels’ four 3-pointers. Burns was 6-of-11 shooting and made 7 of 9 free throws. Murrell shot 2 of 11 from the field but was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Murrell also had seven rebounds and five assists for Ole Miss (10-14, 2-9 SEC).
Braelen Bridges scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Georgia (14-10, 4-7). He surpassed his previous career best of 24 points with a layup at the 8:38 mark that stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 60-56. Kario Oquendo added 19 points and Justin Hill had 13 points and seven assists.
Five straight points from Oquendo gave Georgia the largest lead of the first half, 28-23, with 5:51 remaining before Ole Miss cut the deficit to 35-34 at halftime. The Bulldogs had a six-point lead with 13:03 remaining, the largest of the game.
Ole Miss hosts South Carolina on Saturday. Georgia is at home against Kentucy on Saturday.
