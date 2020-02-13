Sayveon McEwen — also off the bench — scored 12 and Josh Williams was the lone Robert Morris starter in double figures with 11.
Robert Morris has won six straight and 11 of its last 13.
Malik Jefferson led the Mountaineers (10-15, 6-6) with 17 points, Vado Morse 14 and Damian Chong Qui 12. Mount Saint Mary’s has lost four of five.
