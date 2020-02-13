EMMITSBURG, Md. — A.J. Bramah came off the bench and scored a career-high 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds and Robert Morris beat Mount Saint Mary’s 77-60 on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 forward also distributed four turnovers and never turned it over.

Robert Morris (15-11, 11-2 Northeast Conference) led 33-30 at halftime, and a 17-6 run within the first six minutes to start of the second half put the Colonials firmly in control. They led by double digits the rest of the way.