Sacred Heart scored 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
E.J. Anosike had 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Pioneers (10-9, 3-3). Aaron Clarke added 16 points.
Robert Morris plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Thursday. Sacred Heart plays Central Connecticut on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.