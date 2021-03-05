Jalen Pickett scored a season-high 23 points and had eight assists for the Saints (12-4, 12-4), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Manny Camper added 18 points and eight rebounds. Colin Golson, Jr. had 13 points.
The Golden Griffins leveled the season series against the Saints. Siena defeated Canisius 73-66 last Thursday.
