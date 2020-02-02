Jordan Henderson scored 17 points and Brandon 16 for Canisius (9-13, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended a three-game losing streak. Scott Hitchon added 13 points and Corey Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cubbage had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (5-15, 4-7) and Saint-Furcy added 13 points.

Neither team had a double-figure lead but Marist was up 5-46 with 7:45 to play.

Canisius plays Rider on the road on Friday. Marist plays St. Peter’s at home on Friday.

