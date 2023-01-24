Brantley, La Salle Explorers to host Loyer and the Davidson Wildcats

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Davidson Wildcats (9-10, 2-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-11, 2-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -4; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits La Salle in A-10 action Tuesday. The Explorers have gone 5-5 in home games. La Salle is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 2-5 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks second in the A-10 scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Sam Mennenga averaging 10.2.

The Explorers and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Nickelberry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Advertisement

Foster Loyer is averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article