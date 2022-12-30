Brantley leads La Salle against VCU after 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle Explorers (6-7) at VCU Rams (9-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the VCU Rams after Khalil Brantley scored 24 points in La Salle’s 80-76 win over the Howard Bison. The Rams have gone 8-1 in home games. VCU scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Explorers are 2-2 in road games. La Salle allows 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 12.3 points, 6.6 assists and 2.8 steals. Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 47.2% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

Hassan Drame is averaging 7.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Explorers. Brantley is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

