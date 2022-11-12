Brantley's 22 lead La Salle past Wagner 77-69

Brantley added six assists for the Explorers (1-1). Josh Nickelberry shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Fousseyni Drame shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.