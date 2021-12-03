Kansas assistant Norm Roberts was the head coach at St. John’s from 2004-10, going 81-101 in six seasons without an NCAA Tournament berth. ... The only appearance for St. John’s in the national championship game was an 80-63 loss to Clyde Lovellette and Kansas in 1952 as Phog Allen coached the Jayhawks to their first of three NCAA titles. ... Kansas redshirt Kyle Cuffe Jr., a freshman guard from Harlem in New York City, is the son of the former St. John’s power forward. Kyle Cuffe Sr. played for the Johnnies from 2000-04 and averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds as a senior. “Definitely supporting my son and Kansas but I bleed red storm,” he posted Thursday on Twitter. ... St. John’s freshman forward O’Mar Stanley is from Overland Park, Kansas. ... It was the 14th meeting between the schools and first since November 2000 at Madison Square Garden. Kansas has the second-most wins among major college basketball programs, while St. John’s ranks ninth.