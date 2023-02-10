Braxton helps Niagara hold off Quinnipiac 79-73 in OT

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Braxton Bayless knocked down six free throws in the final minute to help Niagara pull out a 79-73 win over Quinnipiac on Friday night.

Noah Thomasson had 21 points with nine rebounds and eight assists for the Purple Eagles (14-9, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bayless was 5 of 7 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Harlan Obioha shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.