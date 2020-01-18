Sacred Heart’s Cameron Parker left the game with an apparent lower-body injury nearly five minutes into the game and did not return. The sophomore went into the game with 139 assists this season (No. 2 nationally) and averaging 8.2 per game (No. 4).

St. Francis takes on Merrimack at home on Monday. Sacred Heart matches up against Robert Morris on the road on Monday.

