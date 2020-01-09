Alex Morales scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (4-10, 1-2). Curtis Cobb III added 10 points.
St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against St. Francis (N.Y.) at home on Saturday. Wagner takes on Robert Morris on the road on Saturday.
