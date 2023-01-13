Braxton Meah helps Washington power past Stanford, 86-69

The Huskies used a high-energy attack in the first half, closing the period by hitting eight of their final nine shots to take an 18-point lead into intermission and carrying it through the final 20 minutes.

SEATTLE — Braxton Meah threw down eight dunks en route to 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Washington power past Stanford, 86-69 to snap a five-game losing skid Thursday night.

Five Huskies scored in double figures and Washington (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12) shot 55.9% from the field for the game (33 of 59), including 9 of 23 from distance. Keion Brooks finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Koren Johnson added 15 points, three rebounds and four assists off the bench, and Keyon Menifield and Cole Bajema each added 11 points.