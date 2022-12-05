Brazile and No. 11 Arkansas host UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1)
The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bas Leyte averaging 2.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is shooting 53.1% and averaging 19.8 points for the Razorbacks. Brazile is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Arkansas.
Keondre Kennedy is averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.6 points for UNC Greensboro.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.