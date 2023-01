Brea finished 6 of 7 from 3-point range for the Flyers (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daron Holmes added 17 points and nine rebounds. Toumani Camara scored 16.

DAYTON, Ohio — Koby Brea scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Dayton past Richmond 86-60 on Saturday.

Dayton took the lead with 10:11 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-23 at halftime, with Brea racking up 12 points.