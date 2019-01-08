Brenda Frese, shown last month, has a record of 500-150 in 20 years as a head coach. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

It was 16 years ago this month that Brenda Frese paused at a stop sign to take a call from Debbie Yow, Maryland’s athletic director at the time, in the wake of a blowout loss at Duke. Frese answered with trepidation, fearing a telling-off from her boss, but instead received words of wisdom.

“I picked up the phone, and [Yow] said, ‘Last night was tough,’” Frese recalled. “‘There will come a day where we are going to beat them, and you just have to know. They had their turn. Your time is coming.’”

Maryland’s time arrived three years after that phone call, when the Terps won the 2006 national title, and Frese has been going strong ever since. On Tuesday, Maryland’s 17th-year head coach notched her 500th career win with an 81-63 victory at Nebraska.

The ninth-ranked Terps (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) effectively sealed the outcome with an offensive burst late in the third quarter, and the Cornhuskers (7-8, 2-2) couldn’t get within 10 points of the lead in the final seven minutes, but Frese’s milestone win wasn’t without some struggle from a physical, aggressive Nebraska squad.

Ultimately, the trio that has led Maryland through its Big Ten schedule so far proved trusty again. Junior guard Kaila Charles led the team with 19 points. Freshman guard Taylor Mikesell added 16, including four three-pointers, and junior forward Stephanie Jones had 13 points.

Freshman center Shakira Ausin had a team-high 10 rebounds in a generally balanced effort from the Terps — junior guard Blair Watson had 12 points, and sophomore guard Channise Lewis added nine.

Frese wouldn’t have had it any other way.

With a career winning percentage of .769, one national championship and nine conference titles at Maryland, Frese has become a model of consistency in the women’s game in her 20 years as a head coach at three schools.

“She’s brought excellence ever since she’s come to Maryland,” Rutgers Coach C. Vivian Stringer, a Hall of Famer and member of the exclusive 1,000-win club, said last week. “She’s had championship teams and she’s brought nothing less than the best. . . . She is first class.”

Maryland’s win Tuesday was its 10th straight against the Cornhuskers, to whom the Terps have never lost.

Maryland started the game with a quick 5-0 run thanks to Jones and Charles, and then the Terps clung to their lead for the rest of the first half.

It was a physical half of basketball; Nebraska has one of the taller rosters Maryland has faced this season, and the Cornhuskers defended well early on. The Terps fell into more of an offensive rhythm once Mikesell found a way to get open beyond the arc in the first quarter — all nine of the freshman’s first-half points were off of threes — but Maryland started the second quarter with four turnovers in the first four minutes that kept the Terps from opening more of a gap.

Nebraska ended the period with a 6-2 burst to whittle Maryland’s 10-point lead to just six — 43-37 — at halftime.

The Terps ran into trouble early in the third quarter thanks to two turnovers in the first 40 seconds before exploding for an 8-0 run to regain their double-digit lead. The Cornhuskers seemed to wilt on offense after that — they ended the quarter having made just five of their 17 field goal attempts. Maryland, meanwhile, shot 50 percent in the same span.

The Terps ended the quarter on a momentum-stealing breakaway layup from Charles and paired it was a defensive stop on the other end to take a 61-49 lead into the final period.

Nicea Eliely and Hannah Whitish led a balanced Cornhuskers effort with nine points each, and Kate Cain had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Maryland celebrated Frese’s milestone win not on the court but in the privacy of its own locker room, where the team crowded around to watch a congratulatory video featuring players, coaches and support staff from throughout Frese’s time as a head coach.

The 500th win, Frese’s former assistant coach and current Boston College Coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said, simply means Frese, 48, has plenty of time for more milestones.

“It says, ‘I’m awfully successful, and I am young, and there’s a really good opportunity that I’m going to get 500 more,’ Bernabei-McNamee said. “And that is a very rare opportunity.”