Brescia, Colgate run past Georgetown 34-24

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Michael Brescia ran for three touchdowns to lead Colgate to a 34-24 win over Georgetown on Saturday, ending the Red Raiders’ four-game losing streak while extending the Hoyas’ skid to six.
Brescia finished 175 yards on 19 keepers and was 7-for-11 passing for 48 yards. His third touchdown, a six-yard run, capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive that took 4:02. Jaedon Henry added a 40-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.
Pierce Holley was 31 of 44 for 346 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score for the Hoyas (1-6, 0-3). Joshua Tomas caught 11 passes for 148 yards.
