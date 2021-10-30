Brescia finished with 75 yards rushing on 13 carries and he also completed 13 of 15 passes for 162 yards. Cox carried nine times for 50 yards as Colgate piled up 235 yards on the ground. Garrett Oakey had five receptions for 84 yards.
Freshman Ethan Grady was 10-of-24 passing for 118 yards for the Bison (1-7, 0-4), while Semptimphelter completed 5 of 7 for 66 yards. Bucknell managed just 247 yards on offense, while yielding 406.
