Lafayette went 11 plays on its final possession and had three plays inside of Colgate’s 40, but the game ended on an Ah-Shaun Davis incompletion.
Brescia was also 9-of-15 passing for 144 yards with an interception for Colgate (4-6, 4-1 Patriot). He was named the league’s rookie of the week after leading Colgate to 33 points in his first collegiate start on Oct. 30 before a bye week.
Jaden Sutton rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Selwyn Simpson added 63 yards rushing and a score for Lafayette (3-7, 2-3).
