The Citadel totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Tyler Moffe had 20 points for the Bulldogs (11-15, 5-10). Hayden Brown added 17 points and 18 rebounds. Rudy Fitzgibbons, III had 10 points.
The Buccaneers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. The Citadel defeated East Tennessee State 75-73 on Jan. 22.
