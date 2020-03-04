The Lions leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Central Arkansas defeated Southeastern Louisiana 88-68 on Jan. 29. Southeastern Louisiana (8-22, 5-14) finishes out the regular season against New Orleans on the road on Saturday. Central Arkansas finishes out the regular season against Northwestern State at home on Saturday.
