Storm Murphy had 11 points and five assists for the Terriers (12-8, 9-5), the only player to reach double figures in a game where Wofford scored its second-lowest point total this season. (The lowest was 48 in a three-point win at UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 9.)
Wofford defeated East Tennessee State 67-62 on Feb. 1.
___
___
