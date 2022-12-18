Brewton and Alcorn State host Seattle U

Alcorn State Braves (3-7) at Seattle U Redhawks (7-2)
The Braves have gone 2-6 away from home. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 61.7 points per game and is shooting 37.5%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 20.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 36.8% for Seattle U.
Brewton is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 10.9 points for Alcorn State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.