Brewton and Alcorn State host Seattle U

Alcorn State Braves (3-7) at Seattle U Redhawks (7-2) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -11; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Dominic Brewton scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 74-68 loss to the Southern Illinois Salukis. The Redhawks are 4-0 on their home court. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC shooting 34.9% from downtown, led by Brandton Chatfield shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Braves have gone 2-6 away from home. Alcorn State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 61.7 points per game and is shooting 37.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 20.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 36.8% for Seattle U.

Brewton is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 10.9 points for Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

