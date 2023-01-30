Brewton helps Alcorn State hold off Grambling 63-60

GRAMBLING, La. — Dominic Brewton scored 16 points to help Alcorn State hold off Grambling 63-60 on Monday night.

Brewton shot 5 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Braves (10-11, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Kendall finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Byron Joshua scored 12.