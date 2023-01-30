Brewton helps Alcorn State hold off Grambling 63-60

GRAMBLING, La. — Dominic Brewton scored 16 points to help Alcorn State hold off Grambling 63-60 on Monday night.
Cameron Christon and Virshon Cotton scored 12 points each to lead the Tigers (13-8, 6-3). Christon added six rebounds and two blocks. Carte’Are Gordon had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Alcorn State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling travels to play Alabama State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.