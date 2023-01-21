Brewton leads Alcorn State against Florida A&M after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-13, 1-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-10, 4-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -14.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on the Florida A&M Rattlers after Dominic Brewton scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 77-68 overtime victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Braves are 2-1 in home games. Alcorn State ranks eighth in the SWAC with 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Brewton averaging 6.3.

The Rattlers are 1-4 against conference opponents. Florida A&M averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Braves and Rattlers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dekedran Thorn averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Brewton is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Jordan Tillmon is averaging 11 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

