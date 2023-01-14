Brewton leads Alcorn State over Texas Southern 79-74 in OT

HOUSTON — Dominic Brewton hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and finished with 26 points to lead Alcorn State to a 79-74 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Brewton had three steals for the Braves (6-10, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keondre Montgomery added 14 points and six rebounds. Montgomery hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left in the extra period to give the Braves a 77-73 lead. He added two foul shots with 11 seconds to go. Byron Joshua scored 12.