Brewton sparks Alcorn State past Prairie View A&M in OT

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Dominic Brewton came off the bench to score 20 points, including six in overtime, and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M 77-68 on Monday night.
Yahuza Rasas paced the Panthers (7-12, 3-3) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Will Douglas had 14 points and seven boards. Hegel Augustin had 10 points and hit the second of two free throws with two seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 63.
Alcorn State led 38-30 at haltime.
___
