Before Brian Bowen Sr. accepted an offer of $100,000 from Adidas if his basketball star son committed to Louisville, a family friend told him four other schools offered competing bids, he testified Thursday.

Bowen Sr. said Christian Dawkins, an aspiring NBA agent, told him that Texas offered an undisclosed amount, through an assistant coach, to help with housing. Bowen said he also heard from Dawkins that Arizona was offering $50,000, to be delivered by an assistant coach; Creighton, $100,000; and Oklahoma State, $150,000, along with additional help buying a car and home in the area.

Dawkins is standing trial in federal court in New York on charges of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy. Dawkins and two Adidas officials, federal prosecutors are arguing, defrauded Louisville by arranging a deal to pay for Bowen II to attend the school, whose basketball team is sponsored by Adidas.

Attorneys for the defendants have conceded the payment for Bowen and other recruits happened, but are arguing violating NCAA rules regarding amateurism is not a federal crime.

Neither Bowen Sr. nor prosecutors offered evidence corroborating the offers Bowen alleged Dawkins relayed to him.

[Inside the basketball black market that put Adidas in the FBI’s crosshairs]

Bowen Sr.’s testimony capped the first week of the trial, which focuses, in part, on the $100,000 deal to get his son — Brian Bowen II, “Tugs” to family and friends — to play basketball at Louisville.

When the deal came to light last September, after the FBI arrested Dawkins, as well as Adidas officials Jim Gatto and Merl Code, it effectively ended Bowen II’s chances of playing college basketball. After failing to get the NCAA to reinstate him, Bowen II moved to Australia, where he is playing professionally in the hopes he can get drafted by an NBA team next summer.

“Is Tugs presently in college?” assistant U. S. Attorney Edward Diskant asked Bowen Sr. early in his testimony Thursday.

“No, he’s not,” Bowen Sr. replied.

“Why not?,” the prosecutor asked. Bowen Sr. reached for a tissue, attempted to answer, and then broke down in tears.

The trial resumes Tuesday.