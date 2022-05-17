Brian Reese rejoins Monmouth coaching staff under King Rice

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Brian Reese is returning to Monmouth University for a second stint as an assistant coach under fellow North Carolina alum King Rice.
Reese and King played for the Tar Heels under Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith and won a national championship in 1993.
Monmouth posted a 21-13 record this past season and lost the MAAC Tournament championship game to Saint Peter’s 60-54. The 15th-seeded Peacocks went on to become the Cinderella story of the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Elite Eight where they lost to national runner-up North Carolina.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25