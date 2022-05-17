Brian Reese rejoins Monmouth coaching staff under King Rice

The Hawks, who are moving from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to the Colonial Athletic Association in July, announced the hiring Tuesday.

Reese, who worked at Monmouth from 2011-2015, left to become the head coach at nearby Georgian Court University in 2015-16. He spent five seasons at Illinois State (2016-21) as an assistant and also worked at High Point and Wingate as an assistant prior to joining Rice in his first season at Monmouth in 2011.