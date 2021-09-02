Chandler Staton kicked two second-quarter field goals, from 21 and 43 yards, to put to put the Mountaineers up 20-6 at halftime.
Brice was 20-of-27 passing and was picked off once. Nate Noel carried 15 times for 126 yards and People added 100 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 14 carries.
Ahlers was 22 of 40 for 295 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. Mitchell led the Pirates with 50 yards on four carries and pulled in six passes for 80 yards and a score.
