Bridges leads Georgia against Kentucky after 26-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (16-8, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Kentucky Wildcats after Braelen Bridges scored 26 points in Georgia’s 78-74 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs are 11-2 in home games. Georgia is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is third in the SEC scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Kario Oquendo is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Antonio Reeves is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.9 points. Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 55.7% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

