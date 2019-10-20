Bright scored on runs of 67 and 9 yards — just 84 seconds apart — to make it 36-3 with 10:03 left in the game.

Taua had 20 carries for 80 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, for Nevada (4-3, 1-2).

Utah State’s two losses this year have both come on the road against Power 5 conference teams. The Aggies lost 38-35 to Wake Forest in their season opener and 42-6 to then-No. 5 (and currently second-ranked) LSU on Oct. 5.

